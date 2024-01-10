The island's petrol prices have dropped significantly.
Ellan Vannin Fuels’ (EVF) prices have fallen by 6p over the last week, continuing a trend from the end of last year.
Prices have fallen by 12p a litre since the end of November, down from 153.9p to 141.9p.
On January 3, EVF said its prices had fallen by 3p, followed by another 3p earlier this week.
Diesel prices are also down and are currently sitting at 148.9p, having been 160.9p in November.
The reason diesel is more expensive than petrol is believed to be because diesel contains more energy per gallon than gasoline, and on average it has a higher hydrocarbon range. EVF owns and operates 10 petrol stations across the island, while Corkills in Onchan and S&S in Castletown sells its fuel.
Despite the significant decrease in petrol prices on the island, it is still higher than the UK average, which sits at 140.13p. The supermarket average is 137.59p.
The latest UK average for diesel is 148.22p, which is very close to the current Manx prices at EVF garages.
Current average supermarket diesel prices is 145.96p.
It was announced recently that three of Ellan Vannin Fuels’ petrol stations will partially close to allow for upgrades to the pumps across the coming weeks.
Laxey, Foxdale and Peel are the three affected stores.
The Laxey petrol station will be first store for an upgrade, with the work due to be on February 14, 15 and 16. During this time there won’t be any petrol sales, but the store and Post Office will remain open as normal.
Peel petrol station will close entirely on February 26, 27, 28, 29 and March 1.
While Foxdale petrol station will close for fuel sales on March 3, 4, 5 ,6 and 7. However, the store and Post Office will remain open as normal.