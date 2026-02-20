Manx Care has been forced to respond after an anonymous social media post made a series of serious allegations about conditions inside Noble’s Hospital.
The post, which was published on the Isle of Man News and Politics Facebook page before being deleted, was reportedly written by a hospital staff member who wished to remain anonymous.
It claimed the Emergency Department was ‘not fit for purpose’ and alleged that ‘two people have died in the waiting room recently, one hadn’t been triaged’. The post also raised concerns about patients with ‘central crushing chest pain being left in waiting room to be triaged’, inexperienced staff covering senior roles, bullying of ward staff, and pressure on intensive care and theatre cover.
The author further criticised HR and management processes, claiming safety ‘does not seem to be in Manx Care’s new mandate’.
The allegations prompted widespread reaction online, with many commenters expressing concern about patient safety and staff welfare at the island’s only hospital, and calling for greater transparency about pressures facing frontline services.
In a statement to Isle of Man Today, Manx Care said it was ‘aware of the social media post circulating’ and understood why the issues raised may be concerning and upsetting for patients, families, staff and the wider community.
The healthcare body stressed that patient safety and staff wellbeing remain its highest priorities and said it takes any concerns raised by staff or the public seriously.
Manx Care highlighted that the Ambulance Service experienced its busiest day on record on Tuesday, February 17, and said Noble’s Hospital operates a 24-hour Emergency Department where patients are ‘triaged and seen according to clinical priority, so that those who are most unwell are treated first’.
It said safety arrangements and staffing levels are continually reviewed during periods of pressure and that learning is shared across teams to support improvement.
The organisation acknowledged that the current size of the hospital’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department ‘is significantly smaller than is required for the number of attendances’.
However, it confirmed that the organisation is currently working with the Isle of Man Government’s Department of Health and Social Care to redevelop the facility into a ‘modern fit for purpose’ department.
In its statement, Manx Care encouraged any staff member responsible for the post to raise concerns through formal internal channels, including speaking to a line manager, the designated whistleblowing officer or a member of the Executive Team. It also reminded staff of their responsibilities under professional codes of conduct.
The organisation said it ‘remains open to listening and engaging directly with staff and members of the public who wish to raise concerns’, but added it would not comment on individual cases or allegations that could risk identifying patients or staff.
It also reassured the public that clinical governance processes are in place to review reported incidents and ensure Duty of Candour procedures are followed where required.