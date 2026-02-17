A Celtic language and one of the three Gaelic languages, it is closely related to Irish and Scottish Gaelic, although it has its own distinct spelling system.
Spoken on the island for around 1,500 years, Manx was once considered to be in decline and has been classified by UNESCO as ‘definitely endangered’ since 2010.
Yet the language is experiencing something of a revival.
With Culture Vannin hosting a vibrant programme of events throughout the year, there has rarely been a better time to engage with Manx and explore its place in island life.
Many people may recognise familiar phrases such as ‘Moghrey mie’ or ‘Slane lhiat’, but everyday use extends far beyond these greetings.
Whether you are just beginning to learn or rediscovering words you once knew, each phrase spoken helps carry Manx forward. Here, we look at some commonly used Manx words and their English translations.
RAAGHYN GAELGAGH - MANX PHRASES
*Moghrey mie – Good morning ,*Fastyr mie – Good afternoon/evening
*Oie vie – Good night
*Laa mie – Good day
*Gura mie ayd – Thank you (singular)
*Gura mie eu – Thank you (plural/formal)
*Slane lhiat – Goodbye (singular)
*Slane lhiu – Goodbye (plural/formal)
*Bannaghtyn – Greetings/blessings
*X veen – Dear X (e.g. ‘Anne veen’)
*Lesh yeearreeyn share – With best wishes
*Nollick Ghennal! – Merry Christmas
*Blein Vie Noa! – Happy New Year
*Laa ruggyree sonney dhyt – Happy birthday!
*Jeant dy mie! – Well done!
*Moylley as soylley – Congratulations!
*Lesh graih – With love, *Failt! – Welcome! (singular)
*Cair vie! – Bon voyage / Pleasant journey!
*Gaelg aboo! – Hurrah for Manx
*Mannin aboo! – Hurrah for the Isle of Man!