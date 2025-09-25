The Isle of Man Photographic Society’s recently re-elected president, Andrew Cairns, began the new season by giving a short presentation outlining the highlights to come in the club’s 2025-2026 calendar.
It was great to see several new members present.
Announcing that it had been decided to ‘freshen things up’ by introducing some extra stimulation for keen amateur photographers and those who just have an interest in photography, irrespective of their age or experience or skills levels, he promised there would be new features, with ‘enjoyment’ being the key mantra.
He listed the many exciting events to which members can look forward in the year ahead.
The new committee has compiled a programme of presentations, photographic challenges, helpful tutorials, and several outside events to maintain everyone’s interest.
His introduction was highly informative and clearly reflected a structured approach guaranteed to make for an entertaining year.
First there will be a 2025 summer challenge, with the theme ‘Harbours and marinas’ for digital cameras, to be featured in a fortnight’s time.
Two weeks later, members shall experience ‘The pleasure and pain of underwater photography with Tim Nicholson’.
This will be followed by the annual battle between the three island clubs and societies, on Friday, November 14 at the Colby AFC clubhouse.
This is always a very friendly, social event, though fiercely contested, featuring many marvellous images.
Later in November, there would be a practical evening, using light-painting fibre optics.
The pre-Christmas gathering will be in two halves: the first being a chance to view digital and print images of 'Manx Churches' with well-known island judge Patricia Tutt from Peel and the second taking the form of the society’s Christmas social.
Next year will start with a flourish as members are invited to spend an evening in the company of Ruth and Chris Nicholls, two stalwarts of the society, with two presentations, the first on Austria, and the second half bearing the rather intriguing title of 'Medieval Moments and A Village in the Sky'.
Such presentations are always extremely popular and well-attended.
In February, the society will have a presentation by Dr Lara Howe and looking further into the future, there will be a ‘Nature’ competition, with a return visit from Dave Salter.
There will also be a repeat competition for those who prefer to use mobile phones, an urban photo shoot with Andrew Barton and an outdoor shoot with Jason Kinrade.
There will also be another studio session with various internal lighting set-ups and at least one island model.
Other future elements will feature tutorials (such as exposure control), studio evenings and leisurely group outings.
The next meeting of the society will be held on Wednesday, October 1 at 7pm at the St John Ambulance Headquarters, off Glencrutchery Road. New members are always made to feel they are among ‘friends’. Further details are available online at iomps.com
ANTONY HAMILTON