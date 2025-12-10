Marown Memorial Playing Fields brought festive cheer to the Millennium Hall on Saturday as its annual Christmas afternoon tea once again proved a major success, raising a record £1,339 to support the upkeep of the much-loved facilities on Old Church Road.
The charity described this year’s total as its ‘best ever’, praising the strong turnout from residents and supporters who packed into the hall for an afternoon of homemade bakes, warm drinks and festive community spirit.
In a statement, organisers said: ‘A fabulous £1,339 raised - best ever total.
‘Such a fabulous turnout supporting the charity that is Marown Playing Fields in our efforts to provide the amazing facilities we are privileged to have here in Marown. Nollick Ghennal.’
The money raised will go directly towards maintaining and improving the wider playing fields facilities, which are relied upon throughout the year by local sports clubs, school groups and families.
Managed entirely by volunteers, the charity depends on community-led fundraising events such as the afternoon tea to keep the facilities in great condition.
Organisers added: ‘We wish everyone the best Christmas and thank you for your continued support.’
And those that attended certainly enjoyed themselves, with many thanking the charity and its volunteers for another enjoyable afternoon.
Photographs from the event show guests enjoying a relaxed afternoon surrounded by festive decorations, while the volunteers were busy serving cakes, sandwiches and refreshments.
The hall was filled with conversation and seasonal music, contributing to what organisers described as a ‘wonderful community atmosphere’.
This year the charity has completed a number of projects, including the revamped playground that children from the parish are now enjoying.
And with several more improvements and projects planned for 2026, the charity said it is looking ahead with confidence and gratitude following another generous year of support.