Marown Memorial Playing Fields brought festive cheer to the Millennium Hall on Saturday as its annual Christmas afternoon tea once again proved a major success, raising a record £1,339 to support the upkeep of the much-loved facilities on Old Church Road.

The charity described this year’s total as its ‘best ever’, praising the strong turnout from residents and supporters who packed into the hall for an afternoon of homemade bakes, warm drinks and festive community spirit.

In a statement, organisers said: ‘A fabulous £1,339 raised - best ever total.

‘Such a fabulous turnout supporting the charity that is Marown Playing Fields in our efforts to provide the amazing facilities we are privileged to have here in Marown. Nollick Ghennal.’

The money raised will go directly towards maintaining and improving the wider playing fields facilities, which are relied upon throughout the year by local sports clubs, school groups and families.

Managed entirely by volunteers, the charity depends on community-led fundraising events such as the afternoon tea to keep the facilities in great condition.

Organisers added: ‘We wish everyone the best Christmas and thank you for your continued support.’

And those that attended certainly enjoyed themselves, with many thanking the charity and its volunteers for another enjoyable afternoon.

Photographs from the event show guests enjoying a relaxed afternoon surrounded by festive decorations, while the volunteers were busy serving cakes, sandwiches and refreshments.

The hall was filled with conversation and seasonal music, contributing to what organisers described as a ‘wonderful community atmosphere’.

This year the charity has completed a number of projects, including the revamped playground that children from the parish are now enjoying.

And with several more improvements and projects planned for 2026, the charity said it is looking ahead with confidence and gratitude following another generous year of support.

One table even celebrated a birthday in the Millennium Hall on Saturday
One table even celebrated a birthday in the Millennium Hall on Saturday (MMPF)

There were sandwiches, cakes and warm drinks to enjoy
There were sandwiches, cakes and warm drinks to enjoy (MMPF)
This year's total was the best the Marown Memorial Playing Fields has raised from an afternoon tea event
This year's total was the best the Marown Memorial Playing Fields has raised from an afternoon tea event (MMPF)
The hall was looking particularly festive, thanks to the hard work of the charity's volunteers
The hall was looking particularly festive, thanks to the hard work of the charity's volunteers (MMPF)
The committee say it's extremely thankful for the support throughout 2025 from the people of Marown and further afield
The committee say it's extremely thankful for the support throughout 2025 from the people of Marown and further afield (MMPF)
Captain of the Parish Charles Fargher MBE (right) with friends and supporters of the Playing Fields
Captain of the Parish Charles Fargher MBE (right) with friends and supporters of the Playing Fields (MMPF)
The Walker family enjoyed the tea and cakes in the warmth, with wet and windy conditions outside
The Walker family enjoyed the tea and cakes in the warmth, with wet and windy conditions outside (MMPF)
The charity encourages people to check their Facebook Page to find out when events such as this are on
The charity encourages people to check their Facebook Page to find out when events such as this are on (MMPF)