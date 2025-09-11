The summer has ended and the evenings are closing with autumn just around the corner.
As we start the month of September we are reminded that the fortnightly meetings of the Isle of Man Photographic Society are about to resume.
As we face the inevitable cold and dark Wednesday evenings between now and May 2026 the IoMPS looks forward to welcoming all who share an interest in photography.
There is a sense of excitement in the air as we invite everyone to keep Wednesday evenings free and to coming along to join us. Everyone is welcome throughout the winter.
Whilst the committee is still very busy putting the finishing touches to the winter programme it is now taking shape so we can give a sneak preview of what lies ahead for us all.
This will include the usual competitions for both assignment and open topics and presentations by society stalwarts Ruth and Chris Nicholls and marine biologist Dr Lara Howe; two evenings on location, one with professional photographer Andrew Barton which will involve at least one model and also an evening with Jason Kinrade.
We have an evening of underwater photography with Tim Nicholson; a practical evening on ‘light painting’ techniques; the summer challenge images; a mobile phone competition and the Lancashire and Cheshire Photographic Union folios are back which always give a useful indication of national photographic trends in competitions to keep us in touch with the current standards expected. As usual the finale of the season will be the annual competition which draws the programme to a close.
The programme provides valuable opportunities to socialise, develop and gain skills and learn from the more experienced members.
By adopting an ‘ask me anything’ approach those with greater experience share their knowledge so everyone wins and the good thing about the ‘on location’ events is that all members present help each other in locating various subjects which might otherwise go unnoticed.
The society’s regular fortnightly meetings will begin on Wednesday, September 17 with a welcome evening and the Lancashire and Cheshire Photographic Union folio at the St John Ambulance headquarters off Glencrutchery Road in Douglas, starting at 7pm.
Membership is open for new and returning members which entitles you to enjoy attendance throughout this season and any outdoor events next summer up to October 2026.
Full details about the programme and up to date information about the society can be found on its website www.iomps.com and also on its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/IOMPS
ANTONY HAMILTON
