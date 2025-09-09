Since coming to the Island in 1966, Valerie had worked in both the old Isle of Man Times building in Athol Street, and later in the Examiner office in Hill Street, but had never seen the portrait in either of them. A quick check amongst her surviving colleagues – the most venerable of them retired journalist Alan Bell – produced the same result: nobody had ever seen the painting before. Where had it been since it was painted, who had put it up for sale in 1981, and who had bought it?