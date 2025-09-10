Government House recently welcomed the Manx Amateur Drama Federation (MADF) for three special 75th anniversary shows.
The group performed ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, which brought actors and backstage crew together from across the island, including Manx Gateway Theatre Group, and featured original music from local group ‘Mine’s A Shanty’.
The play follows four young Athenians - Hermia, Lysander, Demetrius, and Helena - who become entangled in a web of unrequited love and confusion.
The cast featured Saoirse Coyle-Carroll as Hermia, Gonzo Galliard as Lysander, Maeve Wilson as Helena and Daniel Carroll-Cawley as Demetrius.
Theseus was portrayed by Juan Bridson, while the role of Hippolyta was taken on by Rachel Joughin.
A spokesperson from Government House commented: ‘We were blessed with good weather, as well as a full moon, for the first two performances, and even though the skies looked uncertain on the final night, the rain cleared just in time.
‘The result was three very special evenings - a true first for Government House.
‘The production was the brainchild of MADF director Sharon Walker, who has been working on the concept for 18 months. This was a promenade performance, with the audience moving through the grounds to discover each scene in a new and enchanting location.
‘Guided by the stage crew (and helped along by some mischievous fairies), it created a truly immersive experience that made full use of the woodland setting.
‘This collaboration involved more than 100 people and crew showcasing the talents of groups from across our island’s rich cultural community. It has given so many the opportunity to share in the passion and pleasure of performance, and it has been a privilege for us to host it.
‘At the close of each performance, His Excellency made a surprise appearance before the cast and crew took their curtain call - a fitting finale to a memorable celebration.’
