The annual competition is always well supported with an array of the year’s best images. Such high-quality images calls for an expert judge and this year we were delighted to welcome long-time friend of the club and professional photographer Andrew Barton. The competition was supported by an entry of 113 print and digital images, with a small but enthusiastic audience being treated, in the judge’s words, to an ‘absolutely superb standard’ of entry. Andrew is always very giving of his time and his expert analysis and informative commentary ensured every entrant was left with something positive to take away from the competition.