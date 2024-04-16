It follows two near-fatal overdoses on Monday night.
The statement added that they ‘strongly advise’ that anyone who has bought the drug but not yet used it, to dispose of it ‘appropriately and safely’.
Both people who overdosed survived after medical intervention by paramedics and police.
Police said: ‘Early signs of a heroin overdose are pin-point pupils, drowsiness, loss of consciousness, slowed breathing/snoring and skin turning blue/grey.
‘If you suspect someone has overdosed, call 999 immediately. If you have any concerns you can call Police headquarters on 631212 or the anonymous crime stoppers number.’
Public Health Isle of Man added: ‘Remember, it is safer not to use drugs if you choose to: always carry Naloxone.
‘Naloxone temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. It can save your life.
‘Don’t use alone.
‘Look out for each other and if you think someone has overdosed, call 999 immediately and administer Naloxone if you have it.’
A Manx charity that offers free, confidential support for anyone impacted by dependency to alcohol, drugs, gambling or gaming commented on the urgent alert.
Motiv8 shared the post with the statement: ‘We share this urgent public announcement regarding two near fatal heroin overdoses last night.
‘Luckily the two people have survived because of very quick intervention by ambulance and police.
‘We echo through advice in that if you suspect that you or someone you know may have taken an accidental overdose to call 999 for medical help immediately.
‘Motiv8 are available from 9am until 5pm if you would like to talk confidentially with one of our team.
‘The number is free to call and it’s 0808 1624 627.
‘We are not an emergency service, in the event of an emergency such as an overdose it’s 999.
‘If you carry Naloxone, make sure you have it with you and if you think someone you are with has taken an overdose administer it immediately, and call 999.
‘Naloxone is a life-saving drug in an opioid overdose situation and you can get a free kit from us, just drop us a DM or call freephone 0808 1624 627 and we can arrange for you to come in.’