The Isle of Man Constabulary has issued further details about an incident in which a bull was shot dead by armed officers after escaping from a holding area in Braddan on Tuesday morning.
The force said the bull, which had been due to be dispatched by staff from the Isle of Man Meat Plant, became extremely aggressive, placing experienced employees at significant risk.
Conventional methods to deal with the animal were unsuccessful, a spokesperson for the force said, and police were called for assistance.
Before officers arrived, the bull escaped from the holding area and was reported to be loose in nearby residential areas, passing close to a primary school. Police contacted the school to initiate safety procedures as a precaution.
The animal was later found in fields near Douglas Rugby Club, having travelled from the Tromode area towards Peel Road and the Quarterbridge roundabout.
A spokesperson for Isle of Man Meats, the island’s national meat processing facility based at Tromode in Braddan, said: ‘An incident occurred at our premises when a bull escaped from the area in which it was being held. Despite the swift and coordinated efforts of our team, the animal could not be safely recovered.
‘We are extremely grateful to the Isle of Man Constabulary for their prompt response and to members of the public for their cooperation and understanding while the situation was brought under control. Incidents of this nature are extremely rare. A full internal review is now underway to determine how this occurred and to ensure that all appropriate measures are in place to prevent a recurrence. We remain committed to the highest standards of safety and animal welfare.’
Police said armed officers were deployed under the force’s professional practice guidance for firearms operations to ‘negate the threat to the public’.
Superintendent Steve Maddocks said: ‘The IOM Meat Plant asked for police assistance to dispatch the animal but unfortunately it escaped prior to our arrival. As per the Applied Professional Practice in relation to firearms operations, authorised firearms officers were deployed to negate the threat to the public.
‘We fully understand the public’s upset with an animal having been dispatched, but there was no easy way to contain the bull. It had free rein to go anywhere, having already travelled through an estate and near a primary school.’
He said several shots were required due to the animal’s size, but no shots were missed, and no members of the public were put in danger.
‘The police do not have the capability to tranquilise animals, as has been suggested, and utilising a trained professional was not a viable option for wider public safety reasons,’ he added.
‘The IOM Meat Plant attended the location quickly and removed the bull.
‘Options such as corralling the bull into a wagon or field with gates were considered by the firearms commanders and operatives but again were not deemed viable.’
The incident led to several temporary road closures in the area as police worked to contain the situation. Officers later confirmed the animal had been ‘safely dispatched’.
Footage of the shooting has circulated online, and police have asked the public to be considerate when sharing the video, as some viewers may find it distressing.
No injuries were reported, and police thanked the public for their cooperation while the area was evacuated and made safe.