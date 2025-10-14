The Isle of Man Constabulary received reports shortly before 11am that a bull had escaped and was loose in the Tromode near Douglas area after its owner was unable to control it.
Officers closed nearby roads and evacuated the area before confirming the animal had been ‘safely dispatched’ to protect the public.
In a statement issued later, Isle of Man Meats confirmed the animal had escaped from its premises earlier in the day.
A spokesperson for the island’s national meat processing facility, which is based at Tromode in Braddan, said: ‘Earlier today, an incident occurred at our premises when a bull escaped from the area in which it was being held. Despite the swift and coordinated efforts of our team, the animal could not be safely recovered.
‘We are extremely grateful to the Isle of Man Constabulary for their prompt response and to members of the public for their cooperation and understanding while the situation was brought under control.
‘Incidents of this nature are extremely rare. A full internal review is now underway to determine how this occurred and to ensure that all appropriate measures are in place to prevent a recurrence. We remain committed to the highest standards of safety and animal welfare.’
Police said armed officers were called to the scene after the animal was reported to be behaving dangerously and posed a risk to the public.
A spokesperson on behalf of the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Officers were quickly dispatched to evacuate members of the public in order to reduce the risk posed by the animal and allow for it to be safely contained. Several roads were closed for a short time in order to allow officers to safely locate the animal, which had made its way to a car park off Peel Road towards the Quarterbridge roundabout.
‘In order to protect the public from harm, appropriately trained officers attended and safely dispatched the animal. Police would like to thank members of the public who cooperated with officers in evacuating the area and being understanding due to the inconvenience caused by road closures.’
Officers also warned against circulating a video of the incident, which has been shared on social media.
‘We are now aware that a video of the incident is circulating online,’ the spokesperson added. ‘We ask the public to be mindful when sharing this content, as some viewers may find it distressing.’
The incident caused temporary disruption in the Tromode and Peel Road areas as police cordoned off roads and advised people to remain in their homes or vehicles while the bull was loose.
No injuries were reported, and the police confirmed the situation had been resolved a short time later.