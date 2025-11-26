Police have carried out checks on hotels as part of an operation aimed at highlighting the risks of child exploitation.
As part of Operation Make-Safe, officers visited seven hotels across the island to check whether bookings could be made without identification being provided.
Police said the results were encouraging with most hotels immediately refusing bookings without ID, demonstrating strong safeguarding awareness.
The checks were carried out by the Manx Constabulary’s Early Action team as part of Isle of Man Safeguarding Week.
Operation Make-Safe is a proactive community engagement exercise aimed at raising awareness among hospitality providers about the risks of child exploitation and ensuring robust safeguarding practices are in place.
Officers visited seven hotels across the island between November 17 and 24.
The aim was to test procedures around room bookings by individuals without identification.
This exercise simulated scenarios where young people might attempt to book accommodation without appropriate ID, a known risk indicator in exploitation cases.
Detective Inspector Samuel Cannell said he was pleased with the results.
He said: ‘Operation Make-Safe is about working together to protect vulnerable individuals.
‘Hotels and accommodation providers play a vital role in spotting signs of exploitation.
‘We were pleased to see that local businesses are alert and committed to safeguarding.
‘This exercise also provided an opportunity to reinforce best practice and raise awareness.’
The Constabulary thanked all hotels that took part for their cooperation and commitment to safeguarding.
It said that Operation Make-Safe will continue as part of ongoing efforts by the police to protect the community and prevent exploitation.
If you have an ongoing safeguarding concern around the exploitation of young people, you should contact police headquarters on 631212, or dial 999 if someone is in immediate danger.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.