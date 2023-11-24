Armed police officers were deployed in Douglas on Saturday as part of an investigation into a serious assault.
A large police presence were seen on Prince’s Avenue over the weekend, with photos circulating on social media.
The assault is believed to have happened between midnight on Friday, November 24 and 8am Saturday, November 25.
The force issued a statement stating there was no risk to the public, and are now appealing for information regarding the incident.
A police spokesperson said ‘a number of enquiries are ongoing in relation to the investigation’.
It added: ‘We are asking the public who have yet to be spoken to by police to assist us in checking any doorbell or motion sensor dash cam footage in this area or the surrounding areas.
‘Anyone with any information that could assist us in this investigation or may have witnessed anything in the area, please contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212 or anonymously via crimestoppers 0800 555 111.
‘We apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused to the public whilst the incident was contained.’