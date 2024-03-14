Port Erin’s Shoprite will shut for the final time at 9pm on Saturday (March 16).
It was announced in October that retail giant Tesco had bought supermarket chain Shoprite which had served the Isle of Man for more than 50 years.
The takeover will mean that the island will end up with a total of 10 Tesco outlets.
The company said it would be rebranding all nine of the island’s Shoprite stores over the following nine months, creating five Tesco superstores and four Express stores.
The Castletown site reopened as the island’s first Tesco Express on February 15, with the Victoria Road superstore in Douglas originally due to re-open later this month.
Ramsey’s little Shoprite on St Paul’s Square closed on February 24 ahead of its transition.