A number of roads in the Isle of Man’s capital will be shut by police for a number of hours on the day of the Royal visit.
Douglas City Council will welcome Her Majesty Queen Camilla to the capital next Wednesday (March 20) to formally confer City Status upon Douglas.
The capital was named a city as part of the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, one of eight communities in the British Isles to receive the honour.
The roads set close during the Queen’s visit are:
From 6am, Lord Street will be closed between the junction of Market Hill (vehicles can still turn left down Market Hill), and junctions of Athol Street / Bank Hill. Buses and HGV’s will still be able to access Lord Street from the Lord Street Roundabout only until 10am. Police officers will be present to provide access. Police have asked drivers to approach the area with caution due to the work taking place within the closure area.
* From 6am, Ridgeway Street will be closed between the junctions of North Quay, Lord Street and Victoria Street. The closure also includes the junction with King Street.
* From 6am, Church Street and Barrack Street will be closed at the junctions of Shaws Brow Car Park entrance. Access to the car park will be maintained. Those parked in the private car park at Shaws Brow will be able to leave via Lord Street, but will only be able to travel in the direction of Peel Road. Motorists are urged drive with caution due to work taking place within the closure area.
* From 6am, Water Lane, Old Post Office Lane and Fancy Street will be closed at the junctions of Lord Street. Duke Street and Heywood Place will also be closed at the junctions of Lord Street.
* From 10am, the Lord Street closure will expand down to the Lord Street Roundabout, with no access for any vehicles, including buses and HGV’s from this time. Those parked in private car parks opposite Lord Street bus station will still be able to exit the car parks but will not be granted further access from 10am until after the closure has lifted. Drivers have been told to avoid leaving the private car parks unless absolutely necessary as it’s expected that Douglas’ car parks will be experiencing high demand.
Changes to public bus services as a result of the Queen’s visit can be found online by visiting: https://www.iombusandrail.im/travel-information/latest-travel-updates