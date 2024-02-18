A 23-year-old drug-driver has been fined £1,000 and handed a two year ban.
Ben Michael Kelly admitted driving under the influence of cannabis and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police saw Kelly driving a Ford Focus in St Mark’s village on August 13, at 11.15pm.
Officers stopped Kelly and described him as having slow speech, dilated pupils, and bloodshot eyes.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and he was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken and sent for analysis.
The legal limit is two.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea and his lack of previous convictions.
Mr Glover said that his client had co-operated with the police throughout all procedures and that there had been no evidence of any poor driving.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Kelly to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.