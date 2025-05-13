Police have warned people e-scooters cannot be ridden anywhere in the island in a public place amid a rise in complaints.
While some areas of the UK allow e-scooter use and even have publicly available e-scooters to hire, they are not allowed in public spaces in the island.
Last month 33-year-old man Jamie Roy Griffin was fined £950 and handed seven penalty points for three offences related to an electric scooter.
He appeared before magistrates admitting having a vehicle in a dangerous condition, having no valid driving licence, and having no insurance.
The offences were committed on September 11 last year, when the Wolfmac electric scooter was seized by police at Atholl Place in Peel.
Posting on social media this week, the police’s road policing unit said: ‘A reminder that electric scooters are not road legal in the Isle of Man.
‘We’ve seen a rise in complaints about people using e-scooters lately, but they’re not road legal. That means no roads, no pavements, no cycle paths, and no public spaces. They’re simply not allowed.
‘A recent case saw a man appear in court after being stopped on an e-scooter. The result? A £950 fine and seven points on his driving licence. Not the cheap and convenient ride he was expecting.
‘Parents, if you’re thinking of buying one for your children, please be aware of the legal implications. It might seem like harmless fun, but your children could be breaking the law.
‘Let the good weather roll, but not your e-scooter!’
- We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts by emailing [email protected] for potential publication in our letters page. Please include your name, address, and phone number for verification. We won’t print phone numbers or full addresses, and anonymity requests will be respected where possible. Join the conversation!