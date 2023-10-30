Tynwald members will get a 6% increase in salary after the civil service unions accepted a back-dated pay award.
Following negotiations with both Prospect and Unite the Union under the collective bargaining arrangement, the Public Services Commission (PSC) has agreed to implement a pay award for April 2023. Just over 6,000 government staff, including casual workers, will get the 6% pay rise in a deal that will cost an extra £9.87m.
It will apply to the rates of pay for all PSC civil service, manual and craft employees and all Department of Education, Sport and Culture staff except teachers and lecturers.
But Tynwald members’ salaries are also based on spine points on the civil service pay scale.
The 6% increase will take MHKs’ basic pay from £71,610 to £75,906, while MLCs will see their salaries increased from £67,603 to £71,659.
Ministers, the Speaker and president receive uplifts of 15% while the Chief Minister gets an extra 30% and chairmen of the statutory boards get an additional 5%.
The pay deal includes all pay ranges, points on the pay spine point, and the JESP pay ranges. Employees who have ceased employment with the PSC prior to October 27 this year will not be entitled to receive any increase or arrears of pay from the pay award.
The 6% pay award to all PSC staff will cost £9,870,113 and will apply to 4,140 full-time staff (4,855 headcount excluding casual and 6,057 including casual).