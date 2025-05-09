Last week I wrote part one of two pieces about a real Manx character, Geoffrey Friend Karran. We left the story last time just as his relationship with fellow Jane Crookall baby - and years later, wife-to-be - Elan commenced in 1966!
Geoff continued his studies and eventually passed both intermediate and final exams for the Bar, and Elan obtained her BA Hons degree in history.
Despite passing his exams, he had to wait until his 22nd birthday on August 7, 1969 to actually become a member of the Bar - the youngest advocate ever admitted.
Just prior to that, he and Elan got engaged. He was offered a partnership with Dickinson Cruickshank in February 1970 and had to buy his way in over a number of years.
This meant the wedding had to wait until they were a bit more financially settled, but on August 14 1971 they were married at the old St Andrew’s Church on Finch Road, with the reception at the old Fort Anne Hotel.
Their first date back in 1966 was at the Ann Hathaway Café in Victoria Street… Yes, you are right - none of these physical aspects of their relationship exist today!
They bought a little house in Royal Avenue, Onchan, and Elan managed to get a job teaching history at Castle Rushen. In those early days, Geoff was a ‘kept man’ as all his earnings went into buying his partnership.
Eventually Elan became pregnant, and on November 10, 1973 Julia came along - an event which was to have such an important bearing on the rest of their lives.
Geoff told me: ‘I have to say that the birth of a Downs child did give us worrying nights because, in addition to Down’s, she had several physical issues which necessitated hospital stays in Liverpool.
‘But Jules has become the person that binds our family together.
‘She is happy, loved by all who know her, has achieved so much in life that we were initially told when she was born she would never achieve.
‘She loves a party and Manchester City, which is so important to me!
‘For her 50th birthday we took her to a box at Manchester City to watch a game. City made reference to her in the programme, old players came in to wish her well, and City provided a cake. The team also celebrated with a 6–0 victory… but all that is typical of City!’
Geoff has always loved sport - a passion inherited from his father, who would have loved the Sky Sports channels.
Geoff played cricket for the island and formed, with friends, their own badminton team at Rosemount Church, starting in League 10 mixed and moving up to League 2.
He was often ‘volunteered’ to sit on various committees, and in fact became the fixtures and press secretary for the Isle of Man Cricket Club aged 19!
Geoff says: ‘I was very fortunate to be in a firm such as Dickinson Cruickshank, which encouraged its partners and staff to get involved in outside interests.
‘In fact, on my first working day I was summoned to the office of Martin Moore, the then junior partner, to be told that I was to get my coat and accompany him to the Grandstand, as I would be on the finishing flag team for the Manx Grand Prix - and that was how I got involved in the Manx and TT.
‘”A great first day at the advocate’s office” I thought to myself that night.’
Geoff and Elan’s lives were altered by Jules’ birth.
He got involved in Manx Gateway and Elan was one of the founders of the IoM Down’s Syndrome Society as a branch of the UK charity that had been so good to them, giving much-needed guidance and advice.
In the year 2000, Elan joined Geoff, together with representatives of Manx Mencap, IoM Special Olympics, and Autism in Mann, to form Project 21 to raise funds and then build a centre for all people with learning disabilities.
Geoff commented: ‘They all said that we could never get five charities to work together - but they were wrong, and we now have a building we are proud of.
‘All five charities carry on independently, providing benefit to their members whilst having access to a headquarters we all jointly operate.’
They were fortunate to have three more children, all of whom - including Jules - attended Murray’s Road and Ballakermeen, and their achievements have made Geoff and Elan very proud.
Fortunately, three remain in the island - Jules, Richard, and Victoria - with one on the adjacent Isle: James, who is finance director of the English Football League.
But Preston is not too far! All of them have inherited Geoff’s passion for sport, which was passed on to him from his father. They now have four grandchildren—Sophie, Oliver, Eva, and Phoebe—whose interest in sport is already being fostered.
Geoff said: ‘I believe sport and outside interests are very important in the development of children… Yes, all have to support Man City!
‘But they must find the sport they love upon which to concentrate. They must also be willing to put efforts back into their sport and indeed any charity.
‘Elan and I, and all our friends and acquaintances involved in charities in the island, will tell you that we are getting on a bit - and we could do with more young people getting themselves involved in voluntary work.’
Professionally, Geoff was admitted to articles at Dickinson Cruickshank in 1963, admitted to the Bar in 1969, accepted a partnership at DC & Co. in 1970, and admitted as Notary Public and Commissioner for Oaths in 1970.
He retired in 2007 as former senior partner of the firm, with his final two years as a part-time consultant.
He was vice-president of the IOM Law Society from 1992–1995 and President from 1995–1998.
Among his many appointments, Geoff was chairman of the social security appeals tribunal (1975–2010), chairman of the disability appeals tribunal (1999–2010), member of the Financial Supervision Commission (2007–2018), including as chairman (2012–2018), police complaints commissioner, and returning officer for the constituencies of South Douglas and then Rushen (1980–2010).
His contribution to Isle of Man sport is simply immeasurable: a member of Cronkbourne Cricket Club since 1962; since 2005, president, life member, and trustee. Vice-chairman and chairman of the Manx Motorcycle Club, president 2002–2005.
Patron of the IoM Badminton Association. Committee member (2007–2010), vice captain and captain of Castletown Golf Club (2012–2014).
When I was Minister of Tourism and Leisure (1996–2006), Geoff was vice-chair to Brian Partington of IoM Sport, then executive chairman (2002–2012), and a member of the leisure division for the same period.
He was chair of the fourth Commonwealth Youth Games organising committee and Games director (2005–2012).
He also served as honorary legal adviser and executive committee member (1997–2009) of the International Island Games Association and is now an honorary life member.
Geoff was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence in 2007.
He was made a Member of the British Empire for services to sport and the disabled in 2008, received the Manx Radio Heroes in the Community Award (2011), was bestowed with the honour of Freedom of Douglas (2012), and awarded the Tynwald Honour in July 2015.
Thank you for your contribution to Island life, Geoff…We are as proud of you as you are of being a Manxman!