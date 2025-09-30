Postal services from the Isle of Man to Canada have been suspended after members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) went on strike.
This means all Canada Post operations are shut down. The length of this strike is not yet known.
An Isle of Man Post Office spokesperson said: ‘Canada Post will not accept new items into their network until the strike ends.
‘They have also asked Royal Mail not to send any mail from the UK to Canada.
‘As a result, all mail services to Canada are suspended until further notice. From today, we cannot accept any items addressed to Canada.
‘Please do not send items to Canada while this suspension is in place.
‘Any items we receive for Canada will be returned to sender.’