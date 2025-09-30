Almost every senior football fixture in the island this coming weekend is at risk of postponement because of potential referees strike.
Isle of Man Today understands that Saturday’s fixtures in the Premier League, Division Two plus the combination leagues and Sunday’s Women’s and Masters games have been thrown into doubt.
The reason for the protest has yet to be officially confirmed.
But the Isle of Man Football Association is hopeful of averting any mass postponements and are set to hold so-called crisis talks on Wednesday evening.
Refereeing numbers have dwindled in recent years to such an extent that it is rare for a match to have assistant referees in addition to the man or woman in the middle.
Indeed, on several occasions an auxiliary referee has been required to step in: an unofficial match official called upon when regular referees are unavailable. These individuals have the same powers as a qualified referee to issue cards and report misconduct but require agreement from both clubs to officiate a match.
The low number of officials has caused several postponements in recent seasons, but it appears to have now reached a potential breaking point and that most of this weekend’s fixtures are in danger of not going ahead.
It is believed that that only three matches - Ayre v St Mary’s and the reverse combination fixture plus Douglas & District v Governor’s Athletic in Combi Two - have referees appointed for Saturday’s scheduled games.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man FA confirmed that an emergency meeting will take place on Wednesday in the hope of solving some behind-the-scenes problems and that they are still aiming for Saturday’s games to go ahead.
ORIGINAL SCHEDULED FIXTURES
Saturday, October 4:
(2.30pm kick-offs)
Canada Life Premier League
Corinthians v Onchan
Union Mills v Laxey
Braddan v DHSOB
Foxdale v Peel
Ayre v St Mary’s
Rushen v St John’s
Ardern and Druggan Division Two
RYCOB v Douglas Royal
Governor’s Athletic v Douglas and District (2pm)
Castletown v St George’s
Malew v Colby
Canada Life Combination One
Onchan v Corinthians
Laxey v Union Mills
DHSOB v Braddan
Peel v Foxdale
St Mary’s v Ayre (1.45pm)
St John’s v Rushen
Ardern & Druggan Combination Two
Marown v Gymns
Michael v Malew
Douglas Royal v RYCOB
Douglas and District v Governor’s Athletic
St George’s v Castletown
Douglas Athletic v Colby
------------
Sunday, October 5:
Canada Life Women’s League (2pm)
Douglas Royal v Onchan
Corinthians v Rushen
Union Mills v Malew
Masters League
Colby v Peel 2.10pm @ the Bowl
St Mary’s v Douglas and District 3.40pm @ the Bowl
