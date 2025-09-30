Almost every senior football fixture in the island this coming weekend is at risk of postponement because of potential referees strike.

Isle of Man Today understands that Saturday’s fixtures in the Premier League, Division Two plus the combination leagues and Sunday’s Women’s and Masters games have been thrown into doubt.

The reason for the protest has yet to be officially confirmed.

But the Isle of Man Football Association is hopeful of averting any mass postponements and are set to hold so-called crisis talks on Wednesday evening.

Refereeing numbers have dwindled in recent years to such an extent that it is rare for a match to have assistant referees in addition to the man or woman in the middle.

Indeed, on several occasions an auxiliary referee has been required to step in: an unofficial match official called upon when regular referees are unavailable. These individuals have the same powers as a qualified referee to issue cards and report misconduct but require agreement from both clubs to officiate a match.

The low number of officials has caused several postponements in recent seasons, but it appears to have now reached a potential breaking point and that most of this weekend’s fixtures are in danger of not going ahead.

It is believed that that only three matches - Ayre v St Mary’s and the reverse combination fixture plus Douglas & District v Governor’s Athletic in Combi Two - have referees appointed for Saturday’s scheduled games.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Man FA confirmed that an emergency meeting will take place on Wednesday in the hope of solving some behind-the-scenes problems and that they are still aiming for Saturday’s games to go ahead.

ORIGINAL SCHEDULED FIXTURES

Saturday, October 4:

(2.30pm kick-offs)

Canada Life Premier League

Corinthians v Onchan

Union Mills v Laxey

Braddan v DHSOB

Foxdale v Peel

Ayre v St Mary’s

Rushen v St John’s

Ardern and Druggan Division Two

RYCOB v Douglas Royal

Governor’s Athletic v Douglas and District (2pm)

Castletown v St George’s

Malew v Colby

Canada Life Combination One

Onchan v Corinthians

Laxey v Union Mills

DHSOB v Braddan

Peel v Foxdale

St Mary’s v Ayre (1.45pm)

St John’s v Rushen

Ardern & Druggan Combination Two

Marown v Gymns

Michael v Malew

Douglas Royal v RYCOB

Douglas and District v Governor’s Athletic

St George’s v Castletown

Douglas Athletic v Colby

------------

Sunday, October 5:

Canada Life Women’s League (2pm)

Douglas Royal v Onchan

Corinthians v Rushen

Union Mills v Malew

Masters League

Colby v Peel 2.10pm @ the Bowl

St Mary’s v Douglas and District 3.40pm @ the Bowl