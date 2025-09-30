A project to construct an underpass to link the two halves of Mount Murray golf course will be a vital part of preparations for the 2029 Island Games, say Comis resort bosses.
The Comis at Mount Murray golf course in Santon straddles Ballacutchel Road and in order to play 18 holes, golfers currently have to cross the road at two points.
An application (25/90457/B) by Comis Holdings Ltd was approved by the island’s planning committee in August.
It will see an underpass constructed next to the main entrance to the golf club, connecting both sides of the road and providing a direct, safe connection between the two halves of the course.
In its application, Comis said that the project is a vital element of forthcoming upgrade works, designed to prepare the golf course and wider facilities for its role as the primary golf venue for the 2029 Island Games.
Comis Hotel & Golf Resort confirmed that the tunnel project is fully financed privately as part of resort's ongoing investment in the site.
Mario Ovsenjak, director and resort general manager, said: ‘This privately funded development reflects Comis’ commitment to enhancing members' and visiting players of Comis at Mount Murray Golf Club experience, and to supporting the island’s golf and tourism offering, without the need for any public funding.’
The underpass is designed to accommodate pedestrian, golf buggy and course machinery traffic.
Inside it will be 2.5m in both width and height of 2.5m.
Recommending the application be approved, the planning officer concluded: ‘The proposed development forms part of essential improvements to the hotel and golf resort, which will provide key facilities for the 2029 Island Games and as such is considered to represent development of an overriding national need.
‘The proposals will not give rise to any unacceptable impacts upon landscape character, highway safety or ecology.’