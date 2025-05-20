Lewis Jack Moulder Kelly pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug with intent to supply.
The 25-year-old has and will now be sentenced for all offences at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that the latest offence was discovered after police searched Kelly’s address on October 12 last year.
They found 58 wraps of cannabis in an ice cream tub.
The drug weighed 58.4 grams and was valued by police at £1,168.
During a court appearance in March, he pleaded guilty to importing cocaine and cannabis.
Those offences came to light after a sniffer dog identified a suspicious package at the Post Office, which when opened, was found to contain 1,986 grams of cannabis and 512.94 of cocaine.
Kelly told police he had a drug debt of between £10,000 and £20,000 and had agreed to accept the package in order to reduce it, but claimed he thought it would only contain cannabis.
In court on Tuesday, May 11, appearing before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood, he was represented by advocate Helen Lobb.
Ms Lobb submitted that the latest offence would have been suitable for summary court sentencing, had it not been for the prior offences.
The advocate agreed it would be best if all matters were dealt with together, and said a basis of plea had been submitted for the prosecution to consider.
Kelly, whose address was given as the prison, will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on May 30.
No bail application was made.