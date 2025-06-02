Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley’s team have provided an update on the pair’s condition following their huge crash in qualifying on Sunday afternoon.
Remarkably the pair have already left hospital with only a ‘few scrapes and bumps’ after their high-speed off at Rhencullen that ended with their DDM Honda bursting into flames.
The session was immediately red flagged after the incident in the second lap of the three-wheelers session, the pair both being taken to Noble’s Hospital by Airmed.
Posting on social media on Monday, a spokesperson for the team said: ‘Thanks for all the well wishes for Pete and Jev.
‘Huge thanks to the marshals and all the medics both trackside and at Noble’s Hospital for all your support and care.’
