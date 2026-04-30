The Isle of Man is preparing for a new Viking invasion.
A contingent of 30 Vikings from Shetland will descend on Manx shores this weekend.
The Lerwick Jarls Squad will be here to headline the Oie Voaldyn festivities in Peel on Sunday (May 3).
Jarls Squads led by the Guizer Jahl play a central role in the Up Helly Aa community fire festivals that take place around the Shetland isles between January and March each year - with the Lerwick event being the biggest one.
Lerwick’s Squad will bring their hand-crafted regalia, shields, and axes to the Manx May Day Eve celebrations.
This historic visit marks a powerful fusion of Shetland’s Norse traditions and the Isle of Man’s Gaelic rituals.
Demonstrating the deep bond between the two island nations, the members of the Jarls Squad Vikings have personally funded the trip, dedicating their own annual holiday allowance to bring this spectacular display to Manx shores.
Festival goers can expect to see the Vikings leading the Oie Voaldyn Veg children's costume parade at 4pm.
They will be judging and handing out prizes.
Later in the evening, the squad will lead a torchlit procession from the top of Peel Hill, down onto the beach arena, and will have the honour of lighting the fires of Oie Voaldyn.
A spokesperson for the festival committee said: ‘Bringing the Jarls Squad to Oie Voaldyn is a massive cultural milestone.
‘It’s a rare chance to see Shetland’s Viking warriors outside of their home islands.
‘We are thrilled they have decided to join us and we would love to one day travel to Shetland ourselves to witness their incredible Up Hella Aa festival.’
The events takes place on Sunday on Peel Promenade and Beach with the Oie Voaldyn Veg parade starting at 4pm and the evening show getting under way at 8.45pm.