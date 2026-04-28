A talented group of young musicians from the Isle of Man have gained national recognition after the Manx Youth Band secured second place at the revived Fleetwood Brass Band Contest.
Held at the Lancashire coastal town’s Marine Hall, the event returned after a 13-year hiatus, attracting 35 bands from across the UK with tickets for the event sold out months in advance,
Performing in the Fourth Section, the Manx Youth Band delivered a polished and expressive rendition of ‘I, Daedalus’ by Andrea Price.
The modern, narrative-driven composition stood out among a programme dominated by more traditional brass band works, allowing the young ensemble to demonstrate both technical skill and emotional depth.
Under musical director Ian Clague, the band impressed adjudicators with its maturity and confident interpretation, capturing the piece’s ambition and drama to secure second place.
Chairman Stephen Maddocks praised the players’ dedication and enthusiasm throughout the trip.
‘This weekend has been a fantastic experience for all involved, but to see the Manx Youth Band perform at that level and come away with second place is truly special,
‘They represented the island with pride and showed just how much talent and commitment there is among our young musicians.’
Their sister group, Manx Concert Brass, also finished sixth with a powerful performance of ‘St James’: A New Beginning’. The piece allowed the band to showcase its storytelling ability and technical precision.
Notably, four bands placed above Manx Concert Brass are established or recently promoted Championship Section ensembles, underlining the strength of the result.
The trip was supported by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and the Isle of Man Arts Council, enabling both bands to travel and represent the island further afield.
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