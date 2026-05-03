Wigtown Bay Coastal Rowing Club set out from the Isle of Whithorn in the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere and crossed the Irish Sea to the Isle of Man in a traditional wooden St Ayles skiff.
The crew were joined at the Point of Ayre by members of Laxey Coastal Rowing Club before rowing together to Ramsey’s south beach, where they were welcomed ashore.
The challenge formed part of a wider effort to celebrate the links between the Isle of Man Biosphere and its Scottish counterpart.
Youth representatives from both biospheres created bespoke flags, which were exchanged at Ramsey beach to symbolise shared values and cooperation.
Following the exchange, the Wigtown Bay crew began the return leg of the 52-mile round trip, taking the Isle of Man’s flag back to Scotland to complete the initiative.
Brandon Cain, Biosphere Isle of Man youth representative, said the project highlighted the importance of cultural exchange.
He said: ‘This initiative demonstrates the power of cultural exchange, bringing the Isle of Man Biosphere closer to our biosphere neighbours in Galloway and Southern Ayrshire.’
Jacqui Keenan, Biosphere Isle of Man coordinator, said it had been encouraging to see young people involved in the project.
She said: ‘It’s been brilliant to see the youth representatives from both biospheres working together, underscoring the Isle of Man’s role within a wider network of biosphere reserves.’
The challenge also acted as a fundraiser for Wigtown Bay Coastal Rowing Club, with proceeds supporting training and equipment to make rowing more accessible in the local community.