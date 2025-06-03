The Isle of Man has come a rather underwhelming ninth in a list of the best British Islands.
Compiled by the Telegraph newspaper, metrics used to rate the islands including population density, weather, heritage sites and accessibility to beauty spots.
The list includes British Crown Dependencies such as the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands but not British Overseas Territories.
Around 40 islands were rated with the Isle of Man just edging into the top ten, beating Arran in tenth but losing out to the likes of Jersey and Gurnsey.
The Isle of Man accrued 503 points and was praised for its natural beauty and the number of pubs but lost ground due to the somewhat unpredictable weather.
The Telegraph says: ‘The Isle of Man is a spectacular enclave, coming to a head atop Snaefell, the mountain whose summit offers a view of all four constituent parts of the UK. Its 2,034ft (620m) height is worth 44 points in our scoring system; the fact that you can reach the roof via a heritage railway a further 20.
‘And while the Isle’s August average of 17C (20 points) does not make it paradise for sun-seekers, its 20 beaches (34 points) make it ideal for scenic strolls along the sands.’
The article references Langness Lighthouse as a particular highlight.
Ahead of the Isle of Man is St Mary’s (Isles of Scilly) in eighth with Mainland in Orkney seventh. Gurnsey (including Herm and Sark) comes in at sixth with Skye fifth and Mull fourth.
Making up the top three are Jersey, the Isle of Wight and Anglesey (including Holy Island) which amassed 777 points with its two Unesco World Heritage sites.
In the subcategories, the Isle of Man did not even make the top ten for nature despite its Biosphere status.
It fared better in culture, coming in a more respectable fourth with the most lighthouses and seventh for luxuries thanks to having the most golf courses.