Two thieves who stole jackets from the Victory Café shop were snared after their grand getaway plans failed.
Isle of Man Constabulary posted CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft of the items – worth £250 – on Tuesday from the popular venue on the Mountain Road.
The appeal resulted in a big response from the public and police were waiting for the suspects at the end of the line after they fled by tram. Not only that but they were caught wearing the stolen items.
The force said: ‘As an update from the earlier update regarding the Theft from Victory Café, we have been inundated with support from the public.
‘As a result the Isle of Man Constabulary Roads Policing Unit identified a getaway vehicle and skilfully predicted the destination of the... *checks notes* ... tram.
‘Two people are now under arrest, wearing the items that we believe to have been taken.’
Police have warned future criminals the TT community has no time for their behaviour and praised the Manc public and visitors for their response in helping locate the two suspects.
The police social media post continued: ‘The social media response has made it very clear that TT fans don't condone that sort of behaviour and we extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone who assisted today.
‘Their actions were not acceptable, and between the TT fans and the Isle of Man Constabulary, we've made that message extremely clear.’