Gef.im is giving away two sets of family tickets (two adults and up to three children each) to the brand new and exciting festival on Sunday, June 22 at the Milntown Estate in Ramsey.
Gef.im, named after the Isle of Man’s infamous talking mongoose from 1930s folklore, is a modern digital news and lifestyle platform known for its offbeat tone, local stories, and irreverent take on Manx life.
The festival has been developed by Manx Wildlife Trust in collaboration with Hello Little People, marking MWT's first-ever arts festival to support wildlife conservation.
Hello Little People is a theatre company specialising in creating productions, commissions and community engagement projects for young people and families.
Founded in 2020, the company is co-created by Michelle Jamieson and Chloe Shimmin, and it aims to ‘give young people a voice’ and ‘connect audiences to nature, place and community’.
The project has been made possible by the Isle of Man Arts Council's extraordinary event fund and supported by Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and by financial services business Hansard Global.
A spokesperson from Go Wild said: ‘The festival aims to celebrate creativity in the wild while educating and inspiring children about wildlife in the Isle of Man.
‘The event will take place across the beautiful grounds of Milntown Estate, with both outdoor and covered areas ensuring the festival can proceed in most weather conditions.
‘All activities are included in your family’s ticket, and with both indoor and outdoor spaces, the fun goes ahead whatever the weather!
The full programme for the festival is set to be announced soon.
Graham Makepeace-Warne, head of engagement at MWT, said: ‘We’re thrilled to launch the Go Wild Festival, an amazing opportunity for young people to connect with nature while having fun.
‘This event is all about sparking a lasting love for wildlife, and by collaborating with Hello Little People and Milntown Estate, we’ve crafted a festival that encourages families in the Isle of Man to immerse themselves in the wonders of our natural world.’
To enter the draw for the free tickets, all you have to do is complete an online form on the Gef The Mongoose website by 9am on Wednesday, May 28.
You can do this by visiting https://gef.im/news/community/win-a-free-family-ticket-to-go-wild-festival-53689/