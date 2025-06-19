The Isle of Man has experienced its warmest and sunniest spring on record, according to the Ronaldsway Meteorological Office’s Spring 2025 report, which covers March to May.
The season saw record-breaking temperatures, significantly low rainfall, and exceptional sunshine levels, setting new climate benchmarks for the island.
Average daily maximum temperatures reached 13.7°C - two degrees above the long-term average (1991–2020) - making it the warmest spring since records began at Ronaldsway.
March, April, and May all featured in the top five warmest for their respective months, with May hitting 16.7°C on average.
The highest spring temperature, 23.2°C, was recorded on May 12, ranking fourth highest for May historically. Notably, there were no air frosts during the season.
Rainfall was equally remarkable. The spring total of 77.5mm was 55% below the seasonal norm, narrowly missing the driest-ever spring, with only late-May showers preventing a new record.
March stood out as the second driest on record, accumulating only 13mm of rainfall. The dry trend, a stark contrast to the wet spring of 2024, raised concerns for sectors like agriculture and utilities, despite generally welcome dry weather.
Sunshine was another standout feature. Ronaldsway logged 708.1 hours of sunshine - a 33% increase over the average - surpassing even the exceptionally bright ‘Covid spring’ of 2020. All three months enjoyed above-average sunshine, contributing to the record.
Wind conditions were generally calm. The average wind speed was 10.8 knots, slightly below normal, with no gales and only 14 days classified as ‘windy’. Easterly winds dominated, pointing to dry continental air masses as the main driver of the fine weather.
The report, compiled by assistant scientific officer Gary Salisbury, highlights a spring of extreme but favourable weather, likely to be remembered for its warmth, dryness, and record-breaking brightness.