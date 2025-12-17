Passengers are being warned to expect possible disruption at the Isle of Man Airport again today (Wednesday) as high winds affect operations, with one arrival already cancelled.
The Loganair service LM672 from London City, due to arrive at Ronaldsway at 10.15am, has been scrapped.
In a travel advisory issued this morning, the Isle of Man Airport said: ‘We are expecting high winds this morning, which may affect operations.
‘We recommend allowing extra time for travel and staying updated with the latest information from your airline and www.airport.im. Thank you for your patience and understanding.’
Travellers have been advised to monitor updates closely and check directly with their airline before heading to the airport.
The warning comes just days after significant disruption caused by strong winds on Sunday, when an Isle of Man-bound flight was forced to return to Liverpool after landing at Ronaldsway.
Passengers on the 3.10pm easyJet service from Liverpool John Lennon Airport touched down in the Island at around 3.45pm but were unable to leave the aircraft. The plane remained on the ground for more than an hour with passengers still on board.
Those travelling on the flight told Isle of Man Today they were informed that wind conditions were too severe for ground crews to safely connect the aircraft stairs, preventing disembarkation. This explanation has not been formally confirmed by either easyJet or the Isle of Man Airport.
At around 5pm, the captain announced the aircraft would return to Liverpool.
Weather-related disruption is not uncommon at Ronaldsway during periods of strong winds, particularly affecting arrivals and ground handling operations.
Passengers due to travel today are being urged to allow extra time, remain flexible with their plans and keep a close eye on airline communications as conditions continue to be monitored.