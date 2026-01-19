The Clypse Reservoir has now been fully refilled after lying empty for a few months as valve replacement work took place.
Visitors to the beauty spot in recent months were been greeted with the unusual sight of an empty basin but within the last few weeks the reservoir had been filling back up.
The Onchan reservoir had to be drained as two critical valves - one transferring water to Kerrowdhoo and another enabling controlled drainage – needed to be replaced. A new pressure sensor providing real-time water level data has also been installed.
Earlier last year, Manx Utilities (MU) found one of the two critical valves at the reservoir failed to operate during a routine inspection.
Further investigations revealed a fault in the submerged valving system and confirmed that both valves would need to be replaced.
Because the valves are located underwater, the reservoir had to be fully drained in late summer to allow access for the work. By mid-September, the reservoir had been drained.
The Clypse was not due to be completely refilled again until the spring but that process has already finished after it began in December.
The project has been completed on time and on budget but it was not without some controversy.
Following a Freedom of Information request, Manx Utilities (MU) admitted some small fish died during the draining of the Clypse Reservoir. It is not clear how many fish perished, but MU says over-pumping resulted in the incident, during which smaller fish died within the sediment.
Working with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), MU is carrying out work to remove some willows and gorse which can damage the embankments.
Meanwhile, DEFA is in the process of reintroducing fish to the reservoir as water levels stabilise.