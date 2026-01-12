A Garff Commissioner has resigned from the board following its decision to support Manx Utilities’ proposed sewage treatment works at Axnfell Plantation.
Tim Kenyon told commissioners at their most recent meeting it had been a ‘great privilege’ to represent the people of Lonan.
However, he said the vote taken at the board’s December meeting in support of the scheme had ‘failed’ to reflect the views of parish residents.
Mr Kenyon had served on the local authority for 10 years after being elected at a by-election in 2016.
He said: ‘I am grateful for the confidence and support residents have trusted in me by twice voting for me to represent them. I have tried my best to support and help them with any issues they have raised.’
Mr Kenyon also said he did not believe the £20 million allocated to the project would be ‘enough’, citing what he described as likely ‘major difficulties’ with the pipe-laying process.
He added that there would be ‘winners and losers’, claiming Manx Utilities would benefit while residents in Garff would lose out.
In a statement, Manx Utilities said it was sorry to hear of the resignation but appreciated the ‘constructive engagement’ of Garff Commissioners throughout the process.
It said the Garff scheme is the final project needed to end the discharge of raw sewage into the sea around the island, adding it would benefit the whole community and help protect the island’s marine environment.
The statement also said pumping wastewater uphill is standard engineering practice and confirmed the project is progressing through the formal planning process.
At the December meeting, commissioner Stuart Clague also threatened to resign, though the local authority has not confirmed whether he has since stepped down.