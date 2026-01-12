Work is progressing well on Peel’s long-awaited sewage treatment facility, with a new phase of construction set to get under way this week.
Manx Utilities has confirmed that piling works will commence shortly and are expected to continue for approximately ten weeks.
The process involves driving steel sheets into the ground to create a stable, enclosed area, allowing construction of the IRBC (Integral Rotating Biological Contactor) treatment tanks to begin.
The Peel scheme forms part of the Island’s Regional Sewage Treatment Strategy and is designed to bring modern wastewater treatment to a town that has long relied on a combined foul sewer system.
At present, waste is channelled via a pumping station on Shore Road and discharged into the sea east of Peel breakwater.
The new wastewater treatment facility is being built in the field adjacent to the Heritage Trail and opposite Castle View nursing home.
Once complete, it will bring an end to the discharge of raw sewage into Peel Bay, a long-standing environmental concern.
John Wannenburgh, chair of Manx Utilities Authority (MUA), said he had recently received a briefing on the project’s progress.
‘I along with others, received a briefing on how the Peel RSTS (Regional Sewerage Treatment System) was progressing,’ he said.
‘The road leading to it has been laid, major groundwork’s and the start of holding tanks and drainage systems.
‘Yes, a long way to go, but fantastic to see the development coming to life.
‘Thanks to our project partners Paul Carey & Sons Ltd & Eric Wight Water.’
Contractors moved on site during the summer to begin work on the new wastewater treatment works, marking a significant milestone for the project.
It is one of the final two catchments on the island still awaiting modern sewage treatment infrastructure, the other being Garff.
Last week, Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer were invited to visit the site to view progress.
A spokesperson for Government House said: ‘Tim Woakes, Executive Director of Water and Wastewater at Manx Utilities, kindly invited His Excellency and Lady Lorimer to visit the Peel Wastewater Treatment site last week.
‘With the project going forward on schedule and expected to be completed by 2028, this is fantastic news for Peel, the environment and those who like to enjoy a swim in the sea at this beautiful seaside town.
‘Thank you to Tim and the team for this informative and fascinating visit behind the scenes.’
Manx Utilities has warned that residents and visitors should expect disruption in Peel during February as work progresses.
The authority said Shore Road Promenade will be closed between Market Street, near the Marine Hotel, and Crown Street by the Sailing Club from February 2 until May 22, 2026, to allow essential upgrades to take place.
Pedestrian access will be maintained via a signed diversion, and permit holders will still be able to access Market Street car park.
The overall project remains on schedule, with screening facilities expected to become operational by late 2026, full wastewater treatment by 2027, and final completion anticipated in 2028.