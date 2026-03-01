Island residents are being advised against all but essential travel to the Middle East in light of ongoing missile strikes in Iran and the neighbouring region.
The Isle of Man Government is issued the advice in line with the latest from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
A IoM Government spokesperson added: ‘Islanders who are in the Middle East, or have friends and relatives there, are strongly advised to follow guidance issued by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO): Foreign travel advice online at https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice
‘British nationals can also register their presence in affected countries with the FCDO.’