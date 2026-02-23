Travellers heading to and from the Isle of Man are being reminded to ensure their documents are up to date ahead of changes to UK entry requirements coming into force on February 25.
Anyone travelling to the UK from outside the Common Travel Area will need to demonstrate that they are a British or Irish citizen, hold valid immigration status - including a visit visa - or have secured an Electronic Travel Authorisation.
Travellers who require an ETA will be asked by carriers to provide evidence before they are allowed to board flights or other services to the UK.
The Isle of Man Government said holders of British or Irish passports, and those with existing immigration status to live, work or study in the Isle of Man or the UK, will not need an ETA.
The Isle of Man is also preparing to introduce its own corresponding ETA scheme, with further details to be announced.
The government stressed that travel within the Common Travel Area - which includes the UK, the Republic of Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands – remains unchanged.
Journeys within the CTA are not subject to routine immigration control and travellers are not required by law to carry evidence of their identity or immigration status.
However, passengers must comply with the requirements of their travel provider and ensure they have valid documentation with them. Some carriers have announced changes to their own policies, including requiring passengers to show a passport for journeys within the CTA.
The government said what each traveller needs will depend on their individual circumstances.
Those with a British or Irish passport are advised to check its validity and ensure they carry it when travelling.
Dual nationals must travel within the Common Travel Area using either a valid British or Irish passport, or another valid passport accompanied by a certificate of entitlement.
People holding Isle of Man immigration status – whether to visit, live, work or study – must ensure they carry any relevant supporting documentation when travelling between jurisdictions. This may include visa vignettes, wet ink stamps or status letters.
Anyone who has changed their personal details or travel document since their last immigration permission is advised to contact the Immigration Service before travelling to update their records.
The government said the introduction of Electronic Travel Authorisation schemes means that visitors from 85 countries who do not require a visa will not be able to travel legally to the Common Travel Area without an ETA once the relevant schemes are in force.
Further information about the UK’s ETA scheme is available on the gov.uk website, while details of the Isle of Man’s scheme will be published in due course.