Around 40 people were in attendance at the island’s first ‘Isle Be Ready’ community drop‑in session.
The event, held at Andreas Parish Hall, brought together representatives from a wide range of emergency and public services, including the Isle of Man Constabulary, Ambulance Service, Emergency Planning Unit, Civil Defence, Fire and Rescue Service, Department of Infrastructure, Public Health, Coastguard and Manx Utilities.
Visitors received practical advice on what every household should know and have ready in case of an emergency.
Emergency planning officer Jane Kelly commented: ‘Around 40 people turned up in atrocious weather. They were really engaged with us and went away with some useful information.’
The next Isle Be Ready event will take place at Arbory Parish Hall on Wednesday, March 11 from 3pm to 7pm.