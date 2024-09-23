Island residents are being reminded there is just under two weeks left to submit personal income returns or they will be fined.
The deadline to submit the returns is Sunday, October 6 with the most popular way of filling them in done online.
Almost two thirds now file their annual tax return using Isle of Man Government’s Online Services at services.gov.im.
Once a person is registered, online tax returns are already populated with salary and state benefit details, removing the need to look up and provide the information manually.
An animated instruction video has been produced to help people go through the process step-by-step which is available on the Isle of Man Government YouTube channel.
Income Tax Division staff are available to offer support to anyone who wishes to submit their return online, either for the first time or perhaps if encountering problems along the way.
Paper returns can be put through the letterboxes located at the front entrance to, or on the second floor inside Government Office. If anyone requires a duplicate return, they should contact the Division immediately so that it can be issued and returned before the deadline.
If the Income Tax Division has not received personal tax returns for the year ended April 5, 2024 by Sunday, October 6, 2024, taxpayers will be charged a £100 penalty. If the return has still not been received by the Division by April 6 2025, a further £200 penalty will be charged.
Even if the penalties are paid, the return must still be submitted and people may be prosecuted for failing to do so.
The Income Tax Division can be contacted in the following ways:
* Public Counters – open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday (temporarily extended to 5pm from Monday 30 September to Thursday 3 October and 4:30pm on Friday 4 October)
* Telephone on 01624 685400 with lines open Monday to Thursday, 9am to 5.30pm and Friday, 9am to 5pm
Additional contact email addresses are available from the Isle of Man Government website www.gov.im/incometax