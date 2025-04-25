A long-serving magistrate sat for the final time on Thursday after 12 years of service.
Members of the judiciary gathered in a packed courtroom to pay tribute to Julie Maddrell.
Ms Maddrell was appointed as a Justice of the Peace in 2013, and presided over many courts, including criminal, maintenance, tax, and juvenile.
Isle of Man Magistrates’ Association chairman, David Christian, led the tributes, saying: ‘From the beginning Julie showed an exceptional understanding of the law, coupled with an unyielding sense of fairness and integrity.
‘This combination ensured that every decision made was not only just, but also compassionate and considerate of all those involved.
‘One area that Julie has shown her true credentials is in the juvenile court proceedings.
‘Our young clients seemed to get her, and she understood them.’
Mr Christian said Ms Maddrell started her career as a religious education teacher, and also worked in the university sector in Salford.
She served as a governor at one of the largest further education colleges for eight years.
After returning to the island in 2001, Ms Maddrell served on the board of Port St Mary Commissioners and is still very active in her local Parish church.
For the last 12 years, as well as serving as a magistrate, she has represented the Catholic Church at the Isle of Man Hospice.
Mr Christian added: ‘Your leadership has inspired many, and your efforts have brought about positive change that will resonate for years to come.’
Advocate Stephen Wood spoke on behalf of the Manx Bar, saying: ‘Your intelligence and professional approach to identifying, and honing in on the issues in the case, are respected and have been clear from the judgements that you have been involved with.
‘What’s really struck me, are your genuine efforts to try to affect meaningful change in the lives of young people.
‘You’ve never stopped trying to encourage young people to choose a better, more rewarding, less painful path in future.’
The Attorney General's Office was represented by advocate Kate Alexander, who joined the tributes, saying: ‘Your passion for dealing with juveniles in particular has not been unnoticed in prosecutions.
‘It has been a breath of fresh air in many ways, the way that you deal with juveniles in a robust and firm way, but praise them for the achievements and progress they’ve made, and give them hope that they can turn things around.
‘That will be a lasting legacy.’
Ms Maddrell said that it had been an honour and privilege to serve as a magistrate, and recalled the kindness, nurturing, and encouragement received from colleagues in her early days, in particular court clerk Zoe Cannell.
She said the magistrates were in incredibly safe and experienced hands with the Clerk to the Justices Rebecca Cubbon.
Ms Maddrell said: ‘I firmly believe that we in these courts can make a difference to people's lives, and if I have ever helped in positively affecting just one life from this bench, then it’s certainly been worthwhile.’