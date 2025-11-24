Island residents have been reminded to ‘remain vigilant’ in avoiding the flu, with cases in the UK increasing earlier than usual this year.
While the island is not currently experiencing the same increase, a reminder has still been issued - especially as the festive period approaches.
Typically, flu levels in the UK begin to rise above 10% in late November. However, this year, that threshold was reached in late October, meaning the flu season is starting sooner than usual and could affect people before they have had a chance to get vaccinated.
This year, the flu vaccine is available in the Isle of Man for children aged two to three years; school-aged children; pregnant women; people aged 65 and over; individuals with long-term health conditions; carers and close contacts of immunosuppressed individuals; and frontline health and social care workers.
Director of Public Health, Dr Matt Tyrer, said: ‘As we head into the festive season, people are likely to mix more and travel to the UK to visit relatives.
‘We want to remind everyone to take simple steps to reduce the risk of catching flu or other respiratory illnesses.
‘Vaccination remains the best way to protect against serious illness, particularly for those most at risk. A range of winter vaccinations is available for eligible groups.
‘You can protect yourself by practising good hand and respiratory hygiene, keeping your home well-ventilated, and staying at home and away from vulnerable people if you feel unwell.’
Teresa Cope, chief executive of Manx Care, said: ‘Respiratory illnesses like flu can cause serious complications, especially for young children, older people, pregnant women, and those with long-term conditions such as diabetes or respiratory problems.
‘If you have any symptoms, stay at home and avoid healthcare settings. If you are concerned about your symptoms, or they are worsening, seek medical advice by contacting your GP practice or out of hours providers.’