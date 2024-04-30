A worker at a well-known island restaurant has been awarded more than £1,800 compensation by the employment tribunal.
But the tribunal said that James Rennison is unlikely to receive the money from his former employer as the company had gone into liquidation.
Mr Rennison worked at the quayside restaurant in Douglas from June 4 to August 12 last year and was paid in cash at a rate of £10 per hour.
He sued his former employer in the name of 1 Quay West Bar & Restaurant, claiming he was not paid for his final week’s work, nor holiday pay or notice pay when his employment ended.
Mr Rennison, who represented himself at the tribunal hearing, also claimed that he did not receive a written statement of particulars or any itemised pay slips.
In his evidence he said that during his period of employment the name and identity of the establishment in which he worked changed or at least was not clear. Portofino did not submit a formal response.
The respondent did, however, send an email when the tribunal complaint was first made, saying: ‘I am afraid Mr Dennison is lying.
‘He wanted to work but he asked me to pay him cash so he could still get the Job Seekers money from the government.
‘That’s why he didn’t work for us and now I think is trying to get us back.’
Tribunal chairman Philip Farrar, who sat alone to hear the complaint, said he was satisfied that the complainant has been employed by a business run by Mr Ciappelli and this may have traded under different names. Mr Rennison succeeded in his claims and was awarded net compensation of £1,826.50. The tribunal chairman said in his decision: ‘The only evidence available is that the employer company or companies is or are liquidated.
‘Accordingly, it is unlikely in the extreme that the complainant will be able to enforce the awards made against his former employer.’
But he added: ‘It is unfortunate that it is unlikely that the compensation ordered will be recoverable from the respondent.
‘However, the Treasury does allow claims in relation to unpaid wages and holidays and notice pay and Manx Industrial Relations Service can assist with this.
‘It is to be hoped that any ambiguity or uncertainty as to the identity of the respondent is considered favourably in light of the circumstances which illustrate why it is important that employers fulfil the statutory obligations relating to employment and work.’