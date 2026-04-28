The number of compensation claims submitted for vehicle damage caused by potholes in the Isle of Man has risen over the last three financial years.
This is according to Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall, who confirmed the figures in response to a question from Arbory and Rushen MHK Jason Moorhouse during Tuesday morning’s House of Keys sitting.
In the 2023–24 financial year, the Department of Infrastructure received 33 claims related to pothole damage. This fell slightly to 31 in 2024–25, before increasing to 48 in 2025–26.
Four claims have been recorded so far in the current financial year (2026–27).
Despite the rise in claims last year, the total cost of successful payouts decreased. In 2023–24, compensation payments totalled £10,132, rising to £13,442 in 2024–25, before falling to £6,467 in 2025–26. Mr Crookall indicated these figures reflect ‘successful’ claims.
Further details showed that liability was admitted in 52% of claims in 2023–24, increasing to 65% in 2024–25 and 81% in 2025–26.
The process for determining liability is governed by the Highways Act 1986, which requires the department to maintain public roads. However, compensation is only awarded if the department had prior knowledge of a defect and failed to address it within a reasonable timeframe.
The minister emphasised that without prior reporting or awareness of a pothole, the department is unlikely to be held responsible.
‘If the department aren’t aware of it and haven’t had the chance to rectify it, then we’re not responsible,’ he said.
‘The claim is made to the department, which we then pass on to our insurers, and they are left to deal with that. If the insurers say no and the person is adamant it’s our responsibility, they then have to take it to court.’