Plans to roll out 20mph zones may have been ‘paused’, but some 80 new signs are still being installed.
The controversial scheme was halted in January following the sacking of then Infrastructure Minister Michelle Haywood.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the policy had gone ‘way beyond’ the intentions of its original proposer, Douglas Central MHK Ann Corlett.
However, the scheme expanded into a default limit in towns and villages across the island, for which there appeared to be limited public support.
Eighty signs are being installed at an approximate cost of £50,000, with most already in place and the remainder due to be erected over the next fortnight.
Under the revised plans, 20mph limits are being introduced in areas near the following schools: St Ninian’s High School, St Mary’s Primary School, Ballakermeen High School, Henry Bloom Noble Primary School and Scoill yn Jubilee/St Thomas’.
A DoI spokesperson said: ‘Following a recent pause in the island-wide 20mph programme, the department has refined its approach to prioritise locations that will benefit pupils, parents and school staff.
‘The department hopes that this strikes a balance between maintaining safe travel around schools and allowing strategic through-routes to continue operating effectively.’
Mrs Corlett insists it was never her intention to introduce a blanket 20mph limit.
At the July 2020 sitting of Tynwald, she asked the then Infrastructure Minister, the late Tim Baker, if he would consider implementing a 20mph limit on residential streets and roads in Douglas, with priority around schools.
Mr Baker, a keen cyclist, replied that this was already departmental policy.
With a new administration in place, Mrs Corlett returned to Tynwald in April 2023 with a motion calling for the court to reaffirm its view that the default speed limit should be 20mph in residential areas.
This was carried unanimously.
In February last year, Port St Mary became the first village on the island to introduce a blanket 20mph zone.
The following month, the DoI said it was engaging on a project to introduce 20mph limits in residential areas across the island, at an estimated cost of £400,000.
Tynwald approved a phased rollout and public consultations were held for roads in the east, north, central and south, with some changes made following feedback.
There was criticism after some poles for new signs were installed in Douglas and Onchan before the consultation had closed.
The first new 20mph signs were due to be installed from January 19, with limits coming into force on a road-by-road basis.
However, that same week the Chief Minister announced a change in direction and the policy was put on hold.