Cooil Road in Douglas has re-opened following a three vehicle road traffic collision,
Police were asking motorists to avoid the area this morning following two separate collisions.
The incidents occured at around 8.50am this morning (Wednesday).
Police have confirmed to Isle of Man Today that there are no injuries, however an ambulance was at the scene to give all those involved a precautionary check.
One of the collisions WAS on the approach to Cooil Roundabout (Isle of Man Business Park) and the other on the approach to Fort North Roundabout.
Officers were diverting traffic for around an hour.