The island’s second joint Adult’s and Children’s Safeguarding Week will run from Monday to Friday next week.
Hosted by the Isle of Man Safeguarding Board, members of the public and professionals will have the opportunity to learn more about child and adult exploitation, and the services and support available in the island.
Community policing and social housing professionals will explain how to spot the signs of exploitation, and the events will also be an opportunity to understand the work of Fearless, which is Crimestoppers for young people aged 11 to 16 years old.
A full timetable of activities is available on the Safeguarding Board website. This will include free training and awareness workshops for professionals in relevant sectors.
Manx Care is also hosting adult and child exploitation awareness workshops, while the Children & Families Services team is hosting a session on preventing the use of ‘victim blaming language’.
Crossroads will also run a training event for volunteers, and the police will be running community-based activities.
Further information is available online at www.safeguardingboard.im or by emailing [email protected].