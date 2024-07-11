A Douglas primary school has been forced to close for a day after staff and pupils were struck down by a vomiting bug.
Cronk y Berry School has announced it will be closed tomorrow (Friday) to enable a deep clean of the building.
A statement by the Department of Education says: ‘The decision has been taken after a significant number of children and staff were struck down with a vomiting bug today. The school will reopen on Monday (July 15).’
Public Health as issued a number of warnings on social media regarding a vomiting and diarrhoea bug that has been circulating on the island urging people to keep hydrated, wash hands and clean surfaces.