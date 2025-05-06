Living Hope’s proposed new church in Douglas is now under active investigation over a possible breach of planning consent, it has been confirmed.
The project to convert a former music shop on Finch Road into a new place of worship (23/01200/B) was granted planning consent in July last year.
Living Hope’s application outlined proposals for renovation and conversion of Removals House with subsequent approved amendments covering minor changes to the roof and some external walls, hard landscaping and the historic fountain outside.
But the works as carried out have seen the complete demolition of two of the three linked buildings.
Only one of the two gable ended brick buildings remains standing and the showroom structure between them has also been flattened.
But in an update this week, he said: ‘I can confirm that officers from the planning team have visited the site, and the matter is under active investigation.
‘We have nothing further to add at this time.’
The building is to become the new base for Living Hope’s ‘Douglas AM’ congregation which has been without a permanent home since it was established in 2008 and currently meets on a Sunday morning in the Palace Cinema.
The average weekly attendance is about 250.
Removals House has seen many different uses including a furniture shop, lighting shop, gym and more recently a music shop.
The new place of worship’s assembly hall will have 300 seats and the building as a whole including other function rooms could accommodate a maximum of 400-500 people.