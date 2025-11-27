The Bill would also establish a new statutory provision for carer’s leave. This would take a two-tier approach. Eligible employees who are unpaid carers would be entitled to take one week of leave from work each year. A separate, longer-term leave option would be available for carers seeking to take extended time away from employment in order to manage caring responsibilities. The aim is to give workers with significant caring duties the ability to remain in work in the longer term while balancing the demands placed on them at home.